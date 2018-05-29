WFP Senegal Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

Sahel Shock Response (SSR): Poor rainfalls in 2017 ruined livestock and harvest in pastoralist areas of northern Senegal and affected livelihoods, leading to an early onset of the hunger season. The situation has been deteriorating since the beginning of 2018. According to the latest food security analysis, the March 2018 Cadre Harmonisé, 750,000 people will require assistance during the lean season, which is expected to last longer this year. Various assessments by WFP and partners show that many families would have exhausted their food reserves in April. Food insecurity, inadequate dietary practices, and lack of access to safe water and sanitation, also caused high levels of malnutrition.

SSR preparedness: To address the deteriorating situation, the Government of Senegal prepared an emergency response plan (PUSA 2018) targeting 375,000 people in six northern departments. WFP will contribute to the PUSA in Matam and Podor departments by assisting 139,500 people identified as acutely food insecure through targeted food assistance (TFA) and nutritional interventions. Distributions will start in May 2018. On 13 April, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Senegal hosted a high-level roundtable to brief partners on the humanitarian situation in Senegal. WFP Senegal pledged for increased donor support to adequately address food needs during the lean season.

On 27 April, a media conference jointly led by the National Secretariat for Food Security (SECNSA), WFP, FAO and UNICEF, was held to raise awareness of the situation.