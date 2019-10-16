16 Oct 2019

West Africa Seasonal Monitor: October 16, 2019

Average to above-average and well distributed rainfall over most of the region except for parts of the west

Key Messages

  • The ITF (Intertropical Front) started its southward retreat since the third dekad of August, which means the end of the rainy season in the Sahelian zone is nearing.

  • The minor rainy season from August to October in the bi-modal zone has so far been characterized by mostly average to above average and well distributed rainfall.

  • The rainy season in the unimodal part of West Africa that has been characterized by mostly adequate and well distributed rains will end in October. Globally average to above average harvest is expected through the end of the season.

  • A 4-week delay of the onset of rainfall in an area where the growing season is just 3-month long caused a significant pasture production deficit in the pastoral areas of Senegal for the second consecutive year.

