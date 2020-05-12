West Africa Seasonal Monitor: May 8, 2020

KEY MESSAGES

• The onset of the March to July long season rains occurred normally in early March in the bi-modal zone and has been gradually expanding northward to reach parts of the southern Sahelian zone in late April.

• The bi-modal zone and the southern part of the SudanianGuinean zone received mostly well distributed above average rainfall in April, resulting in favorable conditions for crop growth and development.

• Given the favorable medium-term forecast, sowing/planting is expected to expand northward into the Sudanian-Sahelian zone, as usual, in May and June.

UPDATE ON SEASONAL PROGRESS

• The Intertropical Front (ITF) is the leading edge of the monsoon system that brings rain to West Africa during summer. During the past month the ITF’s northward migration has been generally lagging but very close to its climatological position (Figure 1). It was positioned between 10.0 at 25 degrees of longitude East and 12.8 degrees of latitude at 5 degrees of longitude East in late April.

• The region has received mostly above average rainfall (Figure 2 and Figure 3). As a result, moisture conditions have been adequate and favorable for the development of planted crops over of the bi-modal and Sudanian-Guinean zones where rainfall is ongoing.

• According to the short and medium term forecasts from NOAA/CPC, rainfall is expected to continue expanding northward normally and no significant dry spell is expected within the next two weeks. The ITF is expected to progress at a normal pace in its northward migration during this time period.