West Africa Seasonal Monitor: June 8, 2020

The season is progressing well with mostly average to above-average and well distributed rainfall

Key Messages

The Intertropical Front (ITF) continues its northward migration but has been slower than usual during the month of May.

The Sudanian-Guinean zone received mostly well distributed above average rainfall in May, resulting in continued favorable conditions for crop growth and development.

The end of the long season (March to July) rains in the bimodal zone is nearing and the harvest is expected to be average to above average