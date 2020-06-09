Senegal + 15 more
West Africa Seasonal Monitor: June 8, 2020
The season is progressing well with mostly average to above-average and well distributed rainfall
Key Messages
The Intertropical Front (ITF) continues its northward migration but has been slower than usual during the month of May.
The Sudanian-Guinean zone received mostly well distributed above average rainfall in May, resulting in continued favorable conditions for crop growth and development.
The end of the long season (March to July) rains in the bimodal zone is nearing and the harvest is expected to be average to above average
Given the favorable medium-term forecast, sowing/planting is expected to expand northward into the northern part of the -Sahelian zone as usual.