Senegal + 15 more

West Africa Seasonal Monitor: June 8, 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The season is progressing well with mostly average to above-average and well distributed rainfall

Key Messages

  • The Intertropical Front (ITF) continues its northward migration but has been slower than usual during the month of May.

  • The Sudanian-Guinean zone received mostly well distributed above average rainfall in May, resulting in continued favorable conditions for crop growth and development.

  • The end of the long season (March to July) rains in the bimodal zone is nearing and the harvest is expected to be average to above average

  • Given the favorable medium-term forecast, sowing/planting is expected to expand northward into the northern part of the -Sahelian zone as usual.

Related Content