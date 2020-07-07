West Africa Seasonal Monitor: July 6, 2020

The season is progressing well with mostly average to above-average and well distributed rainfall

KEY MESSAGES

• The Intertropical Front (ITF) continues its northward migration. After lagging for several dekads it gained momentum and caught up with its climatological position in most of the region.

• The Sudanian-Guinean zone continued to receive mostly well distributed above average rainfall in June, with the exception of a small area of n north-central Cote d’Ivoire that suffered the combined effect of both below average rainfall and long dry spells (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

• The bimodal zone received average rainfall during the long rainy season (March to July) which was positive for average crop production.

• Due to the timely arrival of rains, sowing took place on time over most of the Sahelian zone by late June. The expected rain improvement in July will be favorable for areas that experienced dry spells in June to sow crops.