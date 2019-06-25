25 Jun 2019

We’re in Senegal to LAUNCH a New Agriculture Initiative!

Report
from Rise Against Hunger
Published on 25 Jun 2019 View Original

This week, Rise Against Hunger kicked off an exciting new Empowering Communities project, Leveraging Agriculture to Unite Communities and Hospitals (LAUNCH), alongside our partner Development in Gardening, in Ziguinchor, Senegal.

In this area, malnutrition affects more than 20% of children under the age of 5. Over the next two years, LAUNCH will support 2,000 people across 16 program sites.

Amy Bruins, Rise Against Hunger Director of Global Impact, shared, “Through gardening, the LAUNCH project introduces innovative ways to diversify diets, reduce malnutrition and increase incomes among vulnerable populations that may not be able to traditionally work as farmers in fields. We’re elated to promote improved gardening techniques in southern Senegal, where rates of malnutrition and food insecurity are particularly high.”

LAUNCH will select beneficiaries who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of malnutrition and food insecurity, including children under the age of 5, people living with HIV/AIDS, people living with disabilities and pregnant and lactating women.

Julie Savane, Rise Against Hunger Food Security and Livelihoods Manager, adds, “One benefit of this project is that it enables participants to apply their new skills immediately. Many vegetables grow within a few months, so families can quickly harvest the produce and begin adding it to their meals. Having vegetables available in the garden makes it easier and more affordable to have a healthy diet.”

By addressing the root causes of hunger and poverty, Rise Against Hunger works to enable communities worldwide to rise and break the cycle of poverty for generations to come.

