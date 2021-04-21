Senegal + 1 more

USG offers funds to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Senegal

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

For Immediate Release

The United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided an additional $2 million USD (approximately 1.1 billion CFA) to support COVID-19 vaccine technical assistance in Senegal.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Senegal, USAID has provided over 5 billion CFA ($9 million USD) to slow the spread of the virus, boost disease surveillance efforts, improve care for affected individuals, and mitigate the impact of the disease. USAID’s most recent $2 million contribution for Senegal will build upon these efforts by supporting widespread public access to lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines.

Since joining the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access initiative (COVAX) in January 2021, the United States has pledged $4 billion USD to improve equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe. Senegal is a beneficiary of this program.

COVID-19 vaccinations began in Senegal on February 18, 2021. As the number of COVAX-funded vaccines arriving in Senegal increases in the coming weeks, USAID’s support will be critical for ensuring that immunizations are conducted in a safe, organized, and efficient manner to reach the greatest number of people possible.

USAID funding will be used to strengthen COVID-19 vaccine communication campaigns, offer targeted training for health professionals, and support coordination systems for vaccine distribution, tracking, and follow-up.

The COVID-19 assistance demonstrates USAID’s continued engagement with the Government of Senegal to improve health security across the country. This is part of a larger package of support from USAID, which is the biggest donor to Senegal’s health sector, providing over $60 million USD annually. USAID and the U.S. Embassy in Dakar have been a key development champion in Senegal for 60 years, working with individuals, communities and the government to improve everyday lives.

Related Content