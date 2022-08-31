US$3.9 million from Germany to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Senegal

DAKAR (Senegal), 31 August 2022 - This contribution granted by the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO) will enable UNICEF to support the Government in the implementation of its vaccination strategy against Covid-19 in Senegal. The country’s new strategy orientations revolve around the strengthening of the routine immunization services as well as the intensification of communication and community engagement for demand generation, the vaccination of the most vulnerable people and accelerated response in case of alerts.

"Improving knowledge of Senegalese people on the life-saving effect of vaccination and saving the lives of adults and children through vaccinations are at the heart of our cooperation with UNICEF and the Senegalese government" says Theodor Proffe, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In Senegal, this contribution will help accelerate vaccination efforts in the country while strengthening the health system. Through this funding support, UNICEF will support the government to:

Strengthen national capacities for the appropriate storage of vaccines and consumables at the central and operational levels by upgrading regional vaccination depots,

Strengthen material and logistical capacities for the implementation of vaccination activities against Covid-19, as well as routine immunization,

Support the generation of demand for vaccination against Covid-19 and other antigens through the engagement of traditional and religious leaders, community volunteer mobilizers, media and young people,

Improve the secure management of medical waste with modern incinerators complying with environmental standards.

"This contribution comes at a strategic moment as Senegal is currently doubling its efforts to increase vaccination coverage. Progress has been made, but we need to maintain momentum, through an effective and efficient vaccination roll-out, to ensure that as many people as possible are protected from the virus" says Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Senegal.

"Ensuring that investments in the response to COVID-19 are also investments in stronger health systems, both for now and for the future, is a vital step in the right direction. The COVID-19 response can be a catalyst for addressing long-standing barriers for children – realising their right to health, accelerating progress towards achieving the targets of increased immunisation coverage and ultimately ending preventable child deaths,” Ms. Danailov continues.

To date, the country has recorded 88,082 positive cases of Covid-19, including 85,958 recovered patients, 1,968 deaths and 155 patients on treatment. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 1,521,391 people have received at least their first dose of vaccine.

For more information, please contact:

Pierre Gomis, Press Office, +221 33 889 48 84, pr-100@daka.diplo.de, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany,

Lalaina F. Andriamasinoro, +221 78 13 00 170, lfandriamasinoro@unicef.org, UNICEF Senegal