United States provides $12 million in development assistance in Senegal amid global food security crisis

The United States is providing more than $12 million, subject to congressional approval, in new development assistance to Senegal through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). As a Feed the Future target country, Senegal will intensify its efforts to directly mitigate the impacts of growing food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. A confluence of crises has pushed many Senegalese into hunger. Food and fertilizer prices–already high as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic–have soared even higher due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, putting families at risk.

This additional USAID funding in Senegal will be used to support national policies and catalyze private sector businesses to develop local fertilizer alternatives, support smallholder farmers in using fertilizers more efficiently and reach over 270,000 individuals to improve soil-related and conservation practices for improved food security.

Feed the Future's intensified efforts in Senegal to mitigate this crisis and alleviate food insecurity and malnutrition in the country are part of Congress’ bipartisan emergency supplemental bill signed by President Biden in May. This includes $2.76 billion in supplemental U.S. government resources to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis exacerbated by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the severe drought in the Horn of Africa region.