UNHCR Operational Update - Multi-Country Office Senegal - October-December 2020

Refugees in all MCO countries have had access to health assistance and other socioeconomic Government measures to help them cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

UNHCR aid for the Governments, refugees and local host communities continued through awareness-raising on Covid-19, capacity-building for health structures and direct support.

Contingency plans have been drafted in Guinea and Togo to prepare the ground for population displacement due to the elections in Ivory Coast and Guinea.