UNHCR Operational Update - Multi-Country Office (MCO) Senegal (January - March 2022)

As 94% of refugees and asylum seekers in MCO countries are in a protracted situation, capacity building for Governments is a priority to facilitate UNHCR’s exit in the various MCO operations while strengthening asylum systems and helping PoCs to improve their self-reliance.

MCO Senegal continues to provide durable solutions and assistance to refugees focusing on voluntary return, local integration, and complementary pathways.

Specific effort is placed on addressing the issue of statelessness in line with pledges made by MCO countries during the High-level segment on Statelessness in 2019.