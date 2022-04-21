Senegal + 8 more
UNHCR Operational Update - Multi-Country Office (MCO) Senegal (1 February 2022)
Attachments
UNHCR ensures capacity building of Governments and national structures to strengthen asylum systems and help refugees improve their self-reliance.
MCO Senegal continues to provide durable solutions and assistance to refugees focusing on voluntary return, local integration, and complementary pathways.
UNHCR aims to tackle statelessness in line with pledges made by MCO countries during the High level segment on Statelessness in 2019.