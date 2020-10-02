Senegal + 6 more
UNHCR Fact Sheet - Multi-Country Office Senegal - 01 September 2020
Refugees and other people of concern have access to the national prevention measures against COVID-19 including health-care assistance and socioeconomic actions.
94% of refugees and asylum seekers in MCO countries are in protracted displacement and most viable durable solutions are local integration or voluntary return.
MCO Senegal supports Governments to address the Covid-19 situation with particular attention given to women, girls and persons with specific needs.