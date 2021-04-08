Thailand presents medical equipment to COVID-19 treatment center in Senegal

On 2 April 2021, the Royal Thai Embassy in Dakar, led by H.E. Ambassador Nipon Petchpornprapas, visited the Infectious Disease Department, Hospital Center University of Fann in Dakar, to present medical equipment and supplies for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients as a goodwill gesture from Thai people to Senegalese people. The donated medical supplies, essential for combating the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other infectious diseases, include electronic tensiometers, vacuums, high concentration masks, blood pressure monitors, oximetres, ventilators and oxygen regulators. The activity is part of the Embassy’ community service volunteer programme in line with the concept of His Majesty the King of Thailand.