13 Feb 2019

SRSG Ibn Chambas condemns the violence in Tambacounda, and calls on the presidential candidates and their supporters to reject violence and to respect their commitments to ensure participatory and peaceful vote

Report
from UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel
Published on 12 Feb 2019 View Original

Dakar, 12 February 2019 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, condemns the violence occurred yesterday in Tambacounda, in the east of Senegal, which, according to local authorities, has caused the death of two people and several others were injured.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas calls on the presidential candidates, their supporters, and sympathizers to refuse the violence and respect their commitments to ensure the holding of participatory and peaceful elections, on February 24th.

"One dead is far too many. Every citizen must be involved and responsible about protecting peace and tolerance of the Senegalese people,” said Chambas.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general for West Africa and the Sahel, urges candidates and their supporters, civil society actors and authorities, to intensify their efforts to call on citizens for calm and restraint, and to respect the values ​​of peace and tolerance.

