The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel deplores acts of violence in Senegal, calls for calm and restraint

Dakar, 05 March 2021 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, deplores the acts of violence that have taken place over the past two days in several localities in Senegal, resulting in the death of one person and many injured.

The Special Representative calls on all actors to exercise restraint and calm. He urges the authorities to take the necessary measures to ease tensions and ensure the constitutional right to peaceful protest.

The Special Representative calls on security forces to ensure the safety of demonstrators and property in a professional and lawful manner.

