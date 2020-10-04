Serba Dinamik International Ltd Donates Critical Medical Equipment to Senegal as Part of a US$ 2.25 Million Package to Support IsDB’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Package Through the Reverse Linkage Modality to Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic

Serba Dinamik International Ltd (Serba Dinamik), a publicly listed private sector company from Malaysia, has made a commitment to donate a response package worth US$ 2.25 million to support the Islamic Development Bank’s (IsDB) Strategic Preparedness and Response Package through the Reverse Linkage modality to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serba Dinamik recently sent a consignment of medical items from Malaysia to Senegal via airfreight. The medical items comprised of disposable surgical masks, protective face shields, disposable medical gowns and digital infrared thermometers of amount equally distributed to each country. The value of the consignments is estimated to be US$ 225,000.

On 24 September 2020, an official handover ceremony was organised by the IsDB Regional Hub Senegal in coordination with the Reverse Linkage Division.

During the event, H.E. Amb H.E. Dr Shazelina Zainul Abidin, Malaysian Ambassador to Senegal had formally handed over the consignment of medical items to H.E. Amadou Hott, IsDB Governor for Senegal and Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation.

The medical equipment will help to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in Senegal. This initiative showcases solidarity among IsDB member countries and demonstrates increased private sector engagement with potential markets in a positive and sustainable manner.

In this regard, Serba Dinamik is leading the way as a new generation of active and socially responsible private companies willing to directly partner with multilateral development banks like the IsDB, to increase the positive impact of development activities that can improve the quality of life of the people in member countries.

In September 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by IsDB President H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar, and Dato’ Dr. Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO of Serba Dinamik, creating a US$ 30 Million fund to support IsDB’s Reverse Linkage projects and activities. In the agreement, Serba Dinamik agreed to participate as a provider of knowledge and expertise.