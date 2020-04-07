Senegal — Research Brief — New Migration Dynamics in Senegal: ​ Understanding the Reactivation of the Western African Route (October 2019)​

This research project is part of the “Safety, Support and Solutions along the Central Mediterranean Route” programme funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) which objectives include improving the understanding of migration trends by governments, humanitarian agencies and national organizations in a bid to formulate appropriate responses for vulnerable communities. This research aims to establish a comprehensive profile of the migrants who travelled by sea from Senegal to Spain between 2016 and 2018; analyse the underlying factors in migration at the potential migrant level; and, identify how networks and mechanisms of irregular migration developed along the Atlantic coast work.