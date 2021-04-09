Senegal - Monitoring of Departure Areas - Movements to the Canary Islands (January - February 2021)

The Departure Area Monitoring Tool monitors events relating to migratory movements from the coasts of Senegal to the Spanish Canary Islands (which, most frequently, are conducted through several intermediate stages), with the aim of documenting mobility along the West African Atlantic Route (WAAR). The methodology combines three tools: monitoring of departures, mapping of departure areas and counting. This report presents data collected by the departure monitoring tool between 1 January and 28 February 2021 at key departure points along the Senegalese coastline. Information is provided to enumerators by Community Focal Points (CFPs) who provide information on notable events observed in areas of departure used by migrants to travel to Mauritania, Morocco and the Canary Islands.