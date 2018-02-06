06 Feb 2018

Senegal: Migrants Repatriation - Emergency Plan of Action (MDRSN014) Final Report

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 06 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In June 2017, a total of 336 migrants were voluntarily repatriated to Senegal. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) organized their return, in collaboration with the Senegalese authorities and the Directorate for Senegalese Abroad (DGSE) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Most migrants had been held in overcrowded detention centres without adequate access to clean water, food, toilets and basic health services. In their attempt to reach Europe via Libya, most of them were subjected to arbitrary detention, violence and other forms of abuse, such as forced labour and extortion of funds from the smugglers and traffickers.

The recorded arrivals in June were as follows:

  • 171 migrants returned to Dakar by air while over 40 others arrived by road from Libya, including several returns of migrants by land from Niger (transport organized by IOM) on 1 June 2017.

  • 165 Senegalese migrants from 14 regions (including one woman) were repatriated by air to Senegal on 6 June 2017, most of them from detention centres in Libya.

