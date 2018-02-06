Senegal: Migrants Repatriation - Emergency Plan of Action (MDRSN014) Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In June 2017, a total of 336 migrants were voluntarily repatriated to Senegal. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) organized their return, in collaboration with the Senegalese authorities and the Directorate for Senegalese Abroad (DGSE) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Most migrants had been held in overcrowded detention centres without adequate access to clean water, food, toilets and basic health services. In their attempt to reach Europe via Libya, most of them were subjected to arbitrary detention, violence and other forms of abuse, such as forced labour and extortion of funds from the smugglers and traffickers.

The recorded arrivals in June were as follows: