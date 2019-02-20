20 Feb 2019

Senegal - Food Security (DG ECHO)(ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original

  • Senegal is marked by chronic vulnerabilities and seasonal risks, particularly the northern and eastern parts of the country that lie on the Sahelian belt.

  • Food insecurity is high in these regions and acute malnutrition rates regularly exceed emergency thresholds. In 2018, around 814 000 people in Senegal were in need, and 120 000 malnourished children required nutritional care. As for 2019, it is estimated that the situation will continue to be dire.

  • Between 2011 and 2018, the EU’s humanitarian aid in Senegal amounted to EUR 43.4 million.

