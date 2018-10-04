04 Oct 2018

Senegal: Food Security Crisis - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (DREF operation n° MDRSN015 )

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (621.1 KB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Senegal, like many Sahelian countries, has suffered the negative effects of this major crisis because of its biophysical and economic situation further weakened by climate change. The issue of access to sufficient quantity and quality food, especially for the most vulnerable population, has become more complex due to the recurring food and nutrition crisis. Linking food security and resilience has thus become central to the overall problem of “poverty reduction and development”. According to the Harmonized Framework focusing on the analysis and identification of risk areas and food and nutrition insecure population in the Sahel and West Africa (CH), as well as the regional analysis of the food and nutritional insecurity situation during March-May 2017 period and the projected one regarding June-August 2017, the food consumption has been generally satisfactory except in the Lake Chad Basin, in some areas in Niger, Mali and Senegal. However, despite the announcement of a good cereal production, many departments have experienced a tense food situation with very poor access strategies to food. The March 2017 Harmonized Framework map showed an under pressure phase 2 situation and a projected one for the period June-August 2017 with areas in crisis phase 3 in Senegal. According to forecasts, this slightly tense current situation was supposed to worsen during the projected period July-August September 2017 with seven (7) departments in crisis phase 3 and thirty-two (32) under pressure including two (2) in minimum phase. Two departments among the seven (7) concerned, namely Goudiry and Bambey were the main areas where a DREF intervention was requested.

The deterioration of food security situation was projected to be partly due to the deterioration of food access with rising prices combined to the depletion of stocks. Besides, there has been a worrying nutritional situation with regard to the historical series of nutritional data (2010 to 2015). According to forecasts, a total of 830,000 people, 7% of the population, were at risk to be in crisis during the lean season. The deterioration of food access was projected to be accentuated by the decline or elimination of some income sources.

In view of the above situation, on 11 August 2017, the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the IFRC launched a DREF Operation for CHF 207,880 to support Senegal RC in providing food and preventive nutrition activities for 1,522 households in Goudiry and Bambey, to enable the affected population to survive and meet its immediate needs.

The major donors and partners of the DREF include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. The IFRC, on behalf of Senegal Red Cross Society (SRCS), would like to extend many thanks to all partners for their generous contributions.

