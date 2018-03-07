07 Mar 2018

Senegal - Food insecurity (DG ECHO, OCHA)(ECHO Daily Flash of 07 March 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Mar 2018

  • According to the latest reports, prices of cereals are abnormally high in the Sahel region and are expected to continue increasing in the near future.

  • Below-average harvests and a strong demand have resulted in a sharp price hike of staple foods in many countries. Millet and sorghum, the main staple foods, already sell 20% higher than normal. A steep food price increase risks further deteriorating food security in the Sahel, where already nine million people are expected to face a food and nutrition crisis this year.

