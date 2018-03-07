Senegal - Food insecurity (DG ECHO, OCHA)(ECHO Daily Flash of 07 March 2018)
According to the latest reports, prices of cereals are abnormally high in the Sahel region and are expected to continue increasing in the near future.
Below-average harvests and a strong demand have resulted in a sharp price hike of staple foods in many countries. Millet and sorghum, the main staple foods, already sell 20% higher than normal. A steep food price increase risks further deteriorating food security in the Sahel, where already nine million people are expected to face a food and nutrition crisis this year.