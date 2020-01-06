Senegal: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action: Operation Update no. 01 DREF n° MDRSN016

Summary of major revisions made to the Emergency Plan of Action:

Following the floods that affected Dakar and Kaolack regions on September 16, 2019, a detailed needs assessment was carried out by the Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) from 30 October to 4 November 2019. This assessment enabled the SRCS to refine its intervention in providing assistance to the affected communities in both Dakar and Kaolack regions. The changes made to the initial DREF are as follows:

• The in-depth assessment carried out by the SRCS and dedicated to identifying the type of sanitation work to undertake were delayed due to the inaccessibility of some intervention areas in Rufisque and Kaolack. The detailed assessments were only able to take place from 30 October to 4 November 2019.

• The sanitation component, and in particular pumping of stagnant waters, desludging and latrines rehabilitation, is considered by the authorities as key in the response. The SRCS decided to take more time in sizing the related work, and planned from mid-December 2019 a more in-depth technical evaluation in order to ensure compliance with the standards expected by local authorities, as sanitation interventions have to follow national quality standards. Unfortunately, the in-depth evaluation did not take place before the disappearance of the stagnant water generated by the floods; and some area were still flooded, hence latrines pits were not accessible by the technical team. The delay in the implementation of the sanitation component as well as the estimated duration of activities related to the rehabilitation of 50 latrines requires one-month extension of the DREF timeframe in order to ensure a sufficient time allocated for the implementation of sanitation activities.

• The needs assessment results as well as the market analysis enabled the identification of a cash-based intervention as the preferred modality for this emergency response. Thus, the amount initially budgeted for the procurement of hygiene kits, dignity kits, jerry cans, buckets with lids will be turned into CVA (cash and voucher assistance). The envelope dedicated to the Shelter sector will therefore be supplemented by an additional amount intended to cover the water conservation, hygiene and dignity items, except for aquatabs, that will be purchased.

• The number of beneficiaries initially targeted under this DREF remains unchanged: the relief operation targets 500 households affected by the floods and already identified and selected. Indirect beneficiaries are the people living in the same neighbourhoods than the direct ones and will benefit from water pumping activities.

• The initial budget has been revised and increased. As explained, some budget lines related to the procurement of 500 hygiene kits, 500 dignity kits, 500 jerry cans, and 1,000 buckets with lids have been converted to cash to cover the same needs. The budget increasing is due to the fact that hygiene and dignity kits were under budgeted in the initial budget submitted. The actual market prices for these 2 kits are twice of what had been considered in the initial budget (please see the operational strategy section for a more detailed explanation). Following the revision of the budget lines to reflect the correct budgeting of the hygiene and dignity kits, the lower remaining budget has necessitated a reduction in the number of hand-washing kits to be distributed to the 100 families benefiting from desludging from 200 to 100. Similarly, the distribution of detergent bags for 500 households has been cancelled to allow for full budgeting of the hygiene and dignity kits budget lines. The targeted families could prioritize the purchase of this type of product with the WASH cash envelope provided. Finally, the contract of the RDRT deployed in support of the National Society has been extended for one additional month to support these activities.

Considering all revisions mentioned above and the delay in assessment and completion of sanitation activities, the Senegalese Red Cross Society requests a one-month extension in order to complete the implementation of remaining activities as set in this ops update. The new end date of the DREF is 28 February 2020.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall in Senegal caused extensive damages in Rufisque and Guédiawaye departments located in Dakar Region and Kaolack department located in the Region of the same name (See annex for map of affected areas). Starting on September 10, 2019, the rains continued until September 17 but already from September 15 the cumulated waters overflow started to generate widespread flooding in Dakar and Kaolack regions. The flooding led to widespread destruction of livelihoods, with farms fields washed away. About 408 persons (around 46 households) fled their houses and seek safety in dry places. The Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) in collaboration with local authorities conducted a rapid assessment on September 17, 2019. This initial assessment results revealed that 991 affected households, or 8,919 people have been affected and were in a precarious situation. In addition, 6 deaths have been reported of which 04 deaths caused by lightning, and two from drowning. The most affected people were women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities who have been sheltered in schools with a limited access to essential services.

The overall objective of the operation is to address the urgent needs of most affected 500 households (4,500 people) in the departments of Rufisque, Guédiawaye and Kaolack and consist of providing assistance through support for basic products supply, housing repair or rental, latrine rehabilitation and desludging.