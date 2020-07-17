Senegal: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action - Final Report DREF n° MDRSN016

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

From 10 to 17 September 2019, extensive and continuous rainfall in Senegal caused flooding in Rufisque and Guédiawaye departments located in Dakar Region and Kaolack department located in the Region of the same name. The flooding led to widespread destruction of livelihoods, with farms fields washed away. About 408 persons (around 46 households) fled their houses to seek refuge in dry places.

The Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS), in collaboration with local authorities, conducted a rapid assessment on 17 September which revealed that 991 households or 8,919 people were affected and were in a precarious situation. Additionally, six deaths were reported of which four were caused by lightning, and two from drowning. The most affected people were women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities who were sheltered in schools with limited access to essential services.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

The Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) was involved in relief activities from the beginning of the floods. As soon as the disaster struck, the field teams conducted a rapid assessment of the situation and provided psychosocial first aid support to a dozen of households. A total of 50 Red Cross volunteers from branches and emergency response teams (including 4 national staff members, 4 NDRT specialized in Wash, Health, Shelter and CVA (cash and voucher assistance) were deployed to Dakar and Kaolack regions to provide assistance to the affected communities. In collaboration with territorial authorities, the mobilized Red Cross volunteers supported the relocation of floods affected people into schools identified as temporary shelters. Additionally, several types of support such as hygiene promotion sessions, surveys and census, support for displacement and relocation in schools, and distributions of LLIN (long lasting impregnated mosquito nets) were provided to 4,500 displaced people (500 households) who had found refuge in schools and uncompleted buildings. From 30 October to 4 November 2019, the National Society mobilized 55 volunteers from the targeted areas to conduct a more detailed needs assessment. These same volunteers were also trained to conduct awareness-raising activities on topics such as essential family practices, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion, community engagement and accountability (CEA) and cash-based interventions (CBI). In a nutshell, the Senegalese Red Cross Society achieved the below through this operation:

• Distribution of a cash grant to support the relocation of 150 beneficiaries who lost their houses.

• Distribution of cash to 500 households to support them purchase shelter/HHIs and WASH items.

• Awareness-raising sessions for beneficiaries with a focus on home water treatment and conservation, good hygiene practices and essential family practices.

• Distribution of Aquatabs covering a period of 3 months for water treatment • Distribution of 100 handwashing kits • Provision of sanitation kits to two Red Cross Branches (Rufisque and Kaolack) to support community mobilizations for cleaning campaigns.