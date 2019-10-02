Senegal: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRSN016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Heavy rainfall in Senegal has caused extensive damages in Rufisque and Guédiawaye departments in Dakar Region and Kaolack department in the Region of the same name (See annex for map of affected areas). Starting on 10 September 2019, the rains continued through to 17th but by 15 and 16 September, the cumulated flood waters started causing widespread flooding in Dakar and Kaolack regions.

The flooding has led to widespread destruction of livelihoods, as farms fields have been washed away. About 408 persons (about 46 households) were obliged to flee their houses and seek safety in dry places. The Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) in collaboration with local authorities conducted a rapid assessment on 17 September 2019.

The results of this initial assessment revealed that some 991 affected households, or 8,919 people have been affected are in a precarious situation. In addition, 6 deaths have been reported of which 04 deaths were caused by lightning bolt, and two from drowning in the flood waters. The most affected people are women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities who are now being sheltered in schools with a limited access to essential services. The following table provides more details regarding the affected people and areas.

The DREF Operation targets all displaced households in the two intervention regions, meaning 500 households or 50.45% of the affected households.