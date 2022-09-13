Senegal: Floods in Dakar, Thiès, and Matam Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRSN019

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

For some years now, Senegal has been suffering from disruption to its rainfall pattern, which has a significant impact on a large part of its communities living in risk areas. Despite the tremendous efforts made by the authorities each year in flood control, the problem persists.

From 5 to 7 August 2022, the cities of Dakar, Thiès and Matam recorded heavy rainfall totalling almost 500 mm for the three regions, according to weather data.

Assessments’ reports by volunteers reveal that this situation caused a lot of damage in the mentioned areas, resulting in the destruction of 170 houses and the displacement of 1,396 families who were accommodated in schools or hosted by neighbours in challenging living conditions. Some 317 families were not relocated and are still living in their flooded houses.

In these three regions, 8 departments are the most affected: five departments in Dakar, the department of Thiès, and two departments in Matam.

The heavy rains caused the displacement of several families after their houses were submerged in floodwaters, and waterlogged streets, entire flooded neighbourhoods, and washed-away cars. Dakar recorded three deaths and the greatest damage among the affected localities. Due to the violent flow of water the Emergence Bridge, and the Keur Massar Bridge collapsed, and the tunnel on the Corniche Ouest invaded by water. In the three regions, this infrastructure damage has led to the isolation of some localities, particularly in the department of Matam, due to difficulties related to geographical accessibility which have hampered access by relief workers. Field assessments conducted by the Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) teams reveal a critical situation for affected people, especially for women, people with disabilities and children, who will be a prime target for the interventions.

Moreover, weather forecasts are not encouraging for the efforts that are being made by the various actors. Indeed, according to the weather forecast, people should expect more rainfall as the rainy season has just begun2. Hundreds of families have abandoned their homes and are accommodated in schools or in host families, with all the unsanitary conditions and health risks in this context of COVID19 pandemic. Those who remained in their homes with flood waters also live in risky hygiene conditions.