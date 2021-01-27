Senegal: Floods in Dakar and Thiès - Operation Update no.1, DREF n° MDRSN017

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operation Update is being published to inform stakeholders about two-month no cost timeframe extension granted to the Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) to complete floods operation activities. The new end date of the DREF operation is 31 March 2021. The extension will allow the National Society (NS) to finalize the following actions:

Provision of 3-month rental support via cash transfer for 365 households;

Purchase and distribution of essential household items for 765 households;

Rehabilitation/construction of 40 household latrines through cash for work modality;

Purchase and distribution of hygiene kits for 500 households.

The delay in implementing activities is due to the delay in signing the agreement with the Financial Service Provider (FSP) for cash transfer activities. Aside from this delay, the targeted persons and operational strategy for this intervention remain unchanged.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Senegal had experienced an unusually heavy rainy season in 2020. As of 7 September 2020, all regions of Senegal had recorded excess rainfall compared to normal, ranging from 100 mm to 1,900 mm depending on the geographical area. The regions of Dakar and Thiès recorded 800 mm of rainfall mainly in the suburbs of Dakar, the capital City and in the department of Thiès.

These heavy rains affected 11 regions including 25 departments, causing the displacement of nearly 3,285 people representing 365 families, particularly in the suburbs of Dakar and the department of Thiès. In these regions, populations obliged to leave their homes because of the floods. Entire streets and neighbourhoods were flooded, and bridges were destroyed, making difficult to reach some localities where communities were abandoned to themselves due to impassable roads, limiting access for emergency services.

In the region of Thiès, three communes have been heavily affected with a total of 16 neighbourhoods including Kaossara, Thialy, Medina Fall, Cité Senghor, Cité Lamy, Nginth, Bayal, Takhi Kaw, Keuri Kaw, Malamine, Aiglon, Darou Salam, Sampathé, Hersent, Ablaye Yakhine and Keur Mame El Hadji, with flooded houses and neighbourhoods cut-off from the rest of the city, thereby disrupting the daily activities of communities. All data collected during the detailed assessments were shared with the territorial and municipal authorities in each of the affected areas to ensure smooth coordination of activities. The results of the assessment made it possible to validate the relevance of activities planned in the EPoA.