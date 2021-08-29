Senegal: Floods in Dakar and Thiès - Final Report, DREF n° MDRSN017

The major donors and partners of the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, as well as DG ECHO and Blizzard Entertainment, Mondelez International Foundation, and Fortive Corporation and other corporate and private donors. DG ECHO and the Canadian Government contributed to replenishing the DREF for this operation. On behalf of the Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS), the IFRC would like to extend gratitude to all for their generous contributions.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Senegal experienced heavy rainfall during the rainy season of 2020, exceeding the average amounts usually experienced during that period. In early September 2020, all regions of Senegal recorded excess rainfall compared to the normal ranging from 100mm to 1,900 mm depending on the geographic area. The regions of Dakar and Thiès recorded 800 mm of rainfall mainly in the suburbs and the department of Dakar, as well as several departments of Thiès, causing flooding and the displacement of more than 3,300 people. The Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) teams conducted field assessments that revealed a critical situation for 16,798 affected people (5,879 men and 10,919 women). Following the announcement of the Ministry of the Interior declaring the triggering of the ORSEC Plan, disaster relief efforts were initiated by the state services, local authorities and other actors including the Red Cross, but the scale of the disaster far exceeded the resources mobilized.

Based on the needs and capacity of the SRCS to respond to the situation, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), through the Sahel Country Cluster Delegation launched a DREF Operation on 12 September 2020, for CHF 331,410 to address the urgent needs of 8,100 people or 900 households most affected by the floods in the following targeted regions: Dakar region (departments of Dakar, Guediawaye, Pikine and Rufisque), and Thies Region ( department of Dakar). The operation was initially to take four months. However, in January 2021, the National Society requested a two-month no cost timeframe extension which was granted. This was as a result of the implementation of cash related activities which was delayed due to the delay in signing the agreement with the Financial Service Provider (FSP). Additional information is available in the DREF Operation Update.