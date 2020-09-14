Senegal: Floods in Dakar and Thiès Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRSN017

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Senegal has experienced a very rainy season in 2020 with rainfall exceeding the amount usually received.

The amount of rainfall recorded at the beginning of September led to floods in almost the entire territory, especially in Dakar and Thiès regions, causing material damage, the destruction of the livelihoods of those affected, death, etc.

As of 7 September 2020, all regions of Senegal have recorded excess rainfall compared to normal, ranging from 100mm to 1,900mm depending on the geographical area. The regions of Dakar and Thiès recorded 800mm of rainfall mainly in the suburbs in the capital city and in the department of Thiès.

The heavy rains affected 11 regions including 25 departments, causing the displacement of nearly 3,285 people representing 365 families in the suburbs of Dakar and the department of Thiès. In these regions, populations were driven from their homes by the floods. We can notice waterlogged streets, entire flooded neighbourhoods and washed-out bridges, enclaving some localities or communities. Due to difficult access, some communities could not be reached by emergency services. This information from field assessments conducted by the Senegalese Red Cross Society (SRCS) teams reveals a critical situation for 16,798 affected people (5,879 men and 10,919 women). Among them 640 children under 5 years old, 216 pregnant/breastfeeding women, 72 people with disabilities, 533 elderly people.

The property damage records 102 destroyed houses, 230 destroyed latrines and a lot of equipment and property washed away in addition to an estimated 7 deaths throughout the territory and 4 in the regions of Thiès and Dakar including a Red Cross volunteer first-aid worker (electrocuted) from the local committee of Rufisque (Dakar suburb) that happened during rescue operations and two other people including a 10-year-old boy swept away by the collapse of the building and surrounding wall, following a rapid rise of the waters.

The most affected categories are women, especially pregnant women, children under 5 years old, the elderly and people with disabilities who live in makeshift shelters and flooded homes with limited access to essential services.

The other areas that received heavy rainfall include the departments of Matam, Kanel, Ranérou, Saint-Louis, Podor,

Dagana, Kaolack, Nioro, Mbacké, Sedhiou, Tambacounda, Kolda, Velingara, Bambey, Diourbel, Tivaouane, Mbour,

Kaffrine, Mbirkilane, Fatick and Foundiougne.