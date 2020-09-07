Senegal

Senegal - Floods (ANACIM, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2020)

Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain were reported on 5-6 September across Senegal, resulting in at least 6 fatalities and damage.

According to media, 2 people died and one is missing in Kaolack Region (central-western Senegal), 2 fatalities occurred in Sédhiou Region (south-western Senegal), and 2 others died in Dakar Capital City.

More than 170mm of rain had been recorded in Sébikotane Town (Dakar Region) on 5 September, and an emergency aid plan due to flooding was activated throughout the Country on 6 September.

Since 7 September, alerts for strong wind have been issued for coastal south-western Senegal, rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over most of the Country on 7-8 September.

