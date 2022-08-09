Senegal - Flash floods (Government of Senegal, Floodlist, media, ANACIM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2022)

-
Heavy rainfall has been affecting western Senegal (in particular the Dakar Region, which includes the Dakar City area and the Cap–Vert Peninsula) since 5 August, causing flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
The Government of Senegal and media report, as of 9 August, one fatality, one injured person, some damaged buildings and several flooded roads across the Dakar Region.
Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over the Dakar Region and over central and south-eastern Senegal.