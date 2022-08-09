Senegal

Senegal - Flash floods (Government of Senegal, Floodlist, media, ANACIM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2022)

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting western Senegal (in particular the Dakar Region, which includes the Dakar City area and the Cap–Vert Peninsula) since 5 August, causing flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • The Government of Senegal and media report, as of 9 August, one fatality, one injured person, some damaged buildings and several flooded roads across the Dakar Region.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over the Dakar Region and over central and south-eastern Senegal.

