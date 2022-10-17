Senegal - Education Dashboard: 2021-2022 School Year, October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In Senegal, refugees have the same access to education as nationals at primary and secondary levels. For higher education, advocacy for the implementation of the pledge made by the State of Senegal at the 2019 Global Refugee Forum concerning the application of the same benefits for refugees as nationals in public universities (for registration and tuition fees) continues with the authorities.

The Institut Supérieur de Management (ISM) granted a 30% reduction on the tuition fees for two refugee students placed in their institution, for a period of 3 years, until they obtain their Bachelor's degree.

40 refugee students have been supported to pursue their higher education through the DAFI scholarship. Among them, 7 students have already successfully defended their Bachelor's degree and 8 others will finish by the end of 2022.