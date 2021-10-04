Senegal: COVID-19 Situation Report – #2 (1 January to 22 July 2021)

Highlights

Senegal is experiencing a third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, with four times the number of daily confirmed cases seen during the peaks of the first and second waves.

The country received three deliveries of vaccines via the COVAX initiative: 660,000 doses.

By 23 July, 621,311 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

UNICEF’s support to 16 COVID-19 treatment centres enabled management of more than 6,000 critical cases.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for US$16.2 million to sustain provision of life-saving services for women and children in Senegal in 2021 within the context of COVID-19. UNICEF Senegal released the Humanitarian Action for Children Appeal for 2021 to accelerate our efforts to reach the most vulnerable and build back better.

A wide range of partners generously contributed to UNICEF Senegal’s COVID-19 response, including the Governments of China, the US (USAID), Japan, Canada, Korea (KOICA) and the UK (FCDO), as well as the World Bank, the Global Partnership for Education, French Development Agency and UNICEF’s national committees of Canada, France, Finland, Spain and the US who have supported our COVID-19 response, by providing flexible funding and trusting UNICEF to make the right interventions, with maximum impact for children. UNICEF Senegal has also fostered engagement with the private sector, civil society and youth-led NGOs, such as MasterCard foundation, Fondation Sanofi Espoir, Rovio and the Senegalese Red Cross to advance the agenda of children’s rights in these difficult times.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received. However, the 2021 appeal still has a funding gap of 72%. Without sufficient funding, UNICEF will be unable to provide adequate support to the COVID-19 response and to sustain regular basic services in the face of an alarming escalation in COVID19 cases.