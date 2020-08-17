Senegal: COVID-19 Situation Report – #08 (24 July - 17 August 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Senegal reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 2. As of 17 August, there were 12,237 cases, 7,728 fully recovered and 256 deceased persons. 68 out of all 79 health districts are now affected, but with the highest concentration of cases in the regions of Dakar, Thiès, Ziguichor, Diourbel and Kédougou. The Senegalese government is leading the response and prevention work with support of key partners including UNICEF. Many preventive measures initially put in place including a state of emergency, full school closure and night curfew, have now been lifted. Schools reopened partially on 25th June, starting with examination classes. The air traffic has also re-opened, while the land borders remain closed.

The government has further revised its COVID-19 case management policies, processes in which UNICEF provides technical support to the Ministry of Health, together with other partners. Less people are now getting tested and more resources focused on treatment of those having tested positive. Unless with in need of advanced care, people having tested positive are now treated in their homes with support from health care staff.

Our work on rolling out distance learning opportunities in partnership with the Ministry of Education continues. We also continue supporting the Ministry in preparing the schools for the planned general school opening in mid-November. UNICEF and partners continue supporting the government initiative "Zero street children in the context of COVID-19" with the aim for ‘talibés’ (attending Quranic schools) and street children to return to their families or to alternative care centers. UNICEF also helps provide psychosocial care to all vulnerable children.