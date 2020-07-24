Senegal: COVID-19 Situation Report – #07 (7 June - 24 July 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs Senegal reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 2. As of 24 July, there were 9422 cases, 6291 fully recovered and 182 deceased persons. Almost all health districts are now affected but with the highest concentration of cases in the regions of Dakar, Thiès, Diourbel and Sédhiou. The Senegalese government is leading the response and prevention work with support of key partners including UNICEF. Many preventive measures were initially put in place including a state of emergency, school closure, night curfew and closed borders, which are now progressively being lifted.

Schools reopened partially on 25th June, starting with examination classes. Recently, the air space was re-opened and international flight resumed since 16 July.

The government recently revised its COVID-19 case management operating procedures, a process in which UNICEF provides technical support to the Ministry of Health, along with other partners. It has changed from treating all positive cases in hospitals or other centres to treating asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases in their homes. This home-based care strategy includes home visits and support from health care staff and psychologist, as needed. The mobile health team can also support the detection of early signs of complications and arrange for transfer of the patient.

The delivery of protective equipment, thermometers, oxygen concentrators and hygiene items to the regions most in need is ongoing.

The work on supporting the Ministry of Education in the current re-opening of schools continues.

UNICEF and partners are supporting the government initiative "Zero street children in the context of COVID-19" with the aim for ‘talibés’ (attending coranic school) and street children to return to their families or to alternative care centers. UNICEF also helps provide psychosocial care to all vulnerable children.