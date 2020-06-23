Senegal: COVID-19 Situation Report – #06 (29 May - 22 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Senegal reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 2. As of June 22, there were 5970 cases, 3953 fully recovered and 86 deceased persons with a significant increase in cases in the last weeks. 51 out of 79 health districts are now affected but with the highest concentration of cases in the regions of Dakar, Thiès, Diourbel and Sédhiou. The Senegalese government is leading the response and prevention work with support of key partners including UNICEF. Many preventive measures are in place including a state of national emergency, school closure, night curfew and closed borders. In mid-June the government lifted a few restrictions, such as the ban on inter-regional travel and the re-opening of some public spaces. Schools are expected to partially reopen on 25 June, starting with examination classes.

Recently, the government shifted its treatment strategy of persons having tested positive to COVID-19. From treating all positive cases in hospitals, those with no or only light symptoms are now treated in other centres (mainly hotels). UNICEF provides technical support to the Ministry of Health in this process.

A large delivery of personal protective equipment, thermometers, oxygen concentrators and hygiene items that recently arrived in the country by UNICEF is now being distributed to the regions most in need. We continue working closely with the Ministry of Education to prepare schools for the re-opening of exam classes (planned for 25 June) by providing for example hygiene supplies and handwashing stands.

We also continue supporting the return to families for the ‘talibés’ children in the daaras (coranic schools) within the coordinated initiative "Zero street children in the context of COVID-19". UNICEF contributed with food support to children in the daaras, continued to find alternative care to children without parental care and to provide psychosocial care to all vulnerable children.