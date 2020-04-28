Senegal: COVID-19 Emergency Response - Situation Report #1 (April 23, 2020)

Situation Overview

Since the first case of coronavirus was registered in Senegal on 2 March, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 335. In order to limit the spread of disease, the government has taken a number of actions, including cancellation of public events, lockdown of ports, closure of schools, universities, nurseries, churches and mosques, and suspension of all international flights to and from Senegal airports. These restrictions, in line with expert recommendations, will have serious repercussions on the economy and the ability of vulnerable families to meet their basic needs. Though the country, including World Vision, has in recent years responded to cholera and Ebola outbreaks, the WHO considers Senegal to have less than 70% of the capacity required to prepare for and respond to COVID-19.