Senegal + 1 more

The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Senegal through the COVAX facility

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 300 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Senegal. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Senegal on March 26.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Senegal. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations toward the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

Related Links

Related Content