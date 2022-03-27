The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Republic of Senegal through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 300 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Senegal. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Senegal on March 26.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Senegal. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations toward the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

