13 Feb 2019

Presidential elections in Senegal - Ibn Chambas concludes his visit to campaign offices, hails the commitment of the five candidates and their supporters to ensure peaceful and participatory elections

Report
from UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel
Published on 10 Feb 2019 View Original

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel concludes his visit to campaign offices, hails the commitment of the five candidates and their supporters to ensure peaceful and participatory elections

Dakar, 10 February 2019 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, concluded today his visit of campaign offices of the five candidates running for the presidential elections in Senegal.

This tour is part of the United Nations efforts to support participatory and peaceful elections in Senegal.

During his tour, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General met with the campaign leaders of the five candidates for the presidential elections: Issa Sall (PUR), Ousmane Sonko (Pastef), Idrissa Seck (Coalition Idy 2019), Macky Sall (BBY Coalition), and Madické Niang (Madické Coalition 2019).

To all his interlocutors, Mohamed Ibn Chambas evoked the image of tolerance and stability that makes the reputation of Senegal in Africa and in the world. He also praised the dedication and commitment expressed by all campaign leaders of the five candidates to ensure credible and peaceful elections in the interest of Senegal and Senegalese people.

"The 2019 elections are a major step in consolidating the democracy that has always been achieved in peace and tolerance. I encourage all Senegalese to continue to be the promoters of this spirit of peace and tolerance to make Senegal win," said Chambas.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas also visited the headquarters of the National Youth Council of Senegal (CNJS) where he exchanged with the various leaders of youth associations on the importance of the participation of women and young people in the electoral process.

"Women and youth play a vital role in ensuring peaceful and participatory elections," he said.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel reiterates United Nations support for participatory and peaceful elections in Senegal.

