From Policy to Practice: Capacity-Building Workshop on Prevention of Violent Extremism through Education (PVE-E) in West Africa and the Sahel

25-27 June 2018, Dakar, Senegal

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in partnership with the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), through its Institut de la Francophonie pour l’éducation et la formation (IFEF), will organize, from 25 to 27 June 2018, in Dakar, a regional capacity building workshop, focusing on teacher education in Preventing Violent Extremism through Education (PVE-E).

Background: Violent extremism particularly affects the West Africa Sahel countries. The international community has been paying increasing attention to this issue. Initiatives and platforms such as the “UN Integrated Assistance for Countering Terrorism – I-ACT”, G5 Sahel, Alliance Sahel and the “UN Support Plan for the Sahel” have been launched to prevent violent extremism, including through education.

In this context, UNESCO and OIF have been working in preventing violent extremism and jointly organized, in 2017, a regional workshop on PVE-E that targeted education policymakers and teacher educators. In light of the knowledge and capacity gaps identified, UNESCO Dakar and IFEF will provide, in 2018, capacity-building support to further strengthen the capacities of Member States in integrating the concept of PVE-E to teaching practice. The workshop will contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals’ (SDG) Target 4.7, which promotes a culture of peace and non-violence.

The training is organized by UNESCO (Dakar, Headquarters in Paris, IICBA) and OIF, with technical support of various experts and with the financial contribution of Rosa Luxemburg Foundation. Press agencies and representatives of media are invited to cover the opening ceremony, with the participation of:

Mr. Serigne Mbaye THIAM, Minister of National Education, Senegal.

Mr. Gwang-Chol Chang, Director p.i. of UNESCO Regional Office in Dakar.

Mr. Emile Tanawa, Director of the Institut de la Francophonie pour l'éducation et la formation

Where: UNESCO Regional Office for West Africa (Sahel) in Dakar (Senegal)

When: Monday 25 June 2018, 9 am

More information about the event:

Akemi Yonemura, Programme Specialist, Education Sector, UNESCO, a.yonemura@unesco.org

Maïmouna Sissoko – Toure, Programme Specialist, IFEF, Maimouna.Sissoko@francophonie.org

Press contact: Marion Piccio, Communication Officer, UNESCO, m.piccio@unesco.org