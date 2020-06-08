IOM in West and Central Africa - Situation Report #8 - COVID-19 Response (4 June 2020)

The Forgotten Ones: Displaced in West and Central Africa Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis

As States and individuals continue to cope with the direct impacts and ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s displaced populations find their vulnerabilities intensified by the health and socio-economic risks imposed by the virus and ensuing global restrictions.

In West and Central Africa, an estimated 6 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) face disproportionate harm as COVID-19 renders their areas of displacement ever more precarious. With over 2.6 million IDPs in the Lake Chad Basin, over 1 million IDPs in the Central Sahel, and over 1.2 million IDPs in the Central African Republic residing in close quarters with host communities or in congested displacement camp or camp-like settings, IDP and host communities alike risk rapid COVID-19 propagation due to the impossibility of respecting preventive measures, such as physical distancing or handwashing.

Inadvertently compounding IDP vulnerability across the region, border closures and mobility restrictions have reduced access of humanitarian actors to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance, and heightened apprehension over disruptions of services and scarce resources among communities hosting IDPs. As many IDPs depend on informal or occasional employment opportunities to supplement assistance received, mobility restrictions have also weakened coping mechanisms key to IDPs’ resilience.

In countries already experiencing crisis and displacement, collective concern over access to basic subsistence needs risks fueling stigmatization of IDP communities, leading to heightened tensions and further limitations on IDPs’ access to critical health and water and sanitation services, reliable information, and livelihoods, and accentuating IDP populations’ sole dependence, in many areas, on humanitarian assistance.

INTEGRATING IDPS IN OPERATIONAL RESPONSE IN WEST AND CENTRAL AFRICA

The UN-OCHA COVID-19 risk index lists three West and Central African countries, namely Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, and Chad, among its 10 most at-risk countries considering both vulnerability and existing response capacity.

Additionally, Benin, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo, where no Humanitarian Response Plans existed prior to COVID-19, have been integrated into the UN’s COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) in recognition of the concerted effort needed to ensure these countries receive the necessary humanitarian support amidst the pandemic.

In humanitarian contexts throughout West and Central Africa, IOM has rapidly integrated water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) responses across its humanitarian operations.

To ensure its humanitarian responses are adapted to the rapidly changing priorities in IDP settings, and to ensure reliable information is available to humanitarian partners, IOM has adapted its data collection with IDPs through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Cameroon, Chad, Mali and Nigeria to collect information on COVID-19 preparedness and needs in camp and non-camp settings, while respecting measures put in place by governments in the region.