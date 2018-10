“If there was good rain, all of our problems would be solved.”

Saidou Harouna Ba surveys what's left of his only source of income: his animal herd. “If I’d stayed at home, they would all be dead,” he says. As it is, the 46-year-old Fulani herder returned to his village in Senegal’s northern Podor County after 10 months away with just half the number of sheep, cattle, and donkeys he set out with.

