Female genital mutilation in Senegal - Insights from a statistical analysis

Senegal’s programmatic response to FGM

Female genital mutilation is a deeply entrenched practice in Senegal, usually affecting girls at a very young age. Despite ongoing efforts, levels of FGM have stagnated for at least the last two decades.To meet SDG target 5.3 by 2030, Senegal needs to intensify and accelerate investments in FGM prevention and response.

It is vital to increase political will and translate it into funded and coordinated multisectoral interventions.These must comprise proven approaches that engage communities in dialogue and transform FGM-related social and gender norms. Positive norm changes are key to engendering active surveillance at the community level to support enforcement of the law prohibiting FGM. Clear roles, objectives and indicators need to be assigned to each sector that contributes to FGM abandonment, with clear accountability mechanisms. Building a strong civil society movement opposing the practice is also essential to boost advocacy efforts and increase the demand for change, including through political and religious leadership.

Senegal enacted a law in 1999 prohibiting FGM and implemented various action plans to end the practice. Abandonment of FGM is an objective of the National Development Plan, and a national strategy is being prepared towards that end.

The Ministry of Family, Women, Gender and Child Protection leads strategy implementation, with the engagement of other ministries, civil society organizations (CSOs) and UN agencies. Priority areas include: