On the eve of the elections, SRSG Ibn Chambas calls on Senegalese citizens to preserve a serene environment to ensure a peaceful and participatory election

Dakar, 22 February 2019- On the eve of the presidential elections in Senegal, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, calls on presidential candidates, their supporters and all stakeholders to preserve a serene environment to enable Senegalese people to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful and participatory manner on Sunday, 23 February.

The Special Representative encourages Senegalese people to seize this opportunity to participate in the consolidation of the country's democratic institutions. He also calls on all candidates to resolve any grievances related to the electoral process through established legal and constitutional channels.

The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel reiterates the support of United Nations for the holding of exemplary elections.