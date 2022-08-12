Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 11 August 2022 - Senegal

(excerpt)

Senegal

In Senegal, the UN team, led by Resident Coordinator Siaka Coulibaly, is boosting support to authorities there to tackle the effects of the surge in fuel prices and food prices at the local level — due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the impacts of climate change. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UN-Women, and UN Population Fund (UNFPA) are working with authorities to support producers affected by the changing rainfall and temperature patterns. This joint UN programme has benefitted over 14,000 food-insecure households in eight regions of Senegal. For its part, the World Food Programme (WFP) is providing meals for over 230,000 students in more than 1,200 rural public schools. Meanwhile, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) reached out to nearly 300,000 farmers from over 600 organizations to boost productivity and incomes with an initial funding of $25 million.