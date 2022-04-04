Security Council Press Statement on Cross-Border Attacks

SC/14852

4 APRIL 2022

Following is the Security Council press statement issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attacks by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia on 20 March and 25 March, which struck critical civilian infrastructure. They expressed their expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the truce and cease all cross-border attacks. They further recalled obligations under international law, including those related to the protection of civilians and civilian objects.