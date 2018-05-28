Saudi Arabia: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - January 2018

HIGHLIGHTS (MARKET STRESS)

The economy contracted by 0.7% in 2017, driven by OPEC oil production cuts. This contraction is expected to provide a favourable base effect for real growth in 2018, largely supported by non-oil activity, such as in services and manufacturing.

Private consumption should also pick up as the government works to restore some of the benefits for publicsector workers that were suspended temporarily in 2016-17. The government is stepping its drive to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil, with its strategy outlined in the National Transformation Programme (NTP) 2020 and Vision 2030.

Measures supporting the growth of non-oil revenue include expat levies and a 5% VAT introduced in January, as well as the (partial) privatization of state assets. However, the new US sanctions on Iran could disrupt its oil exports and further tighten the oil market, which is already squeezed by OPEC-led production cuts. Saudi Arabia has indicated a willingness to act as a swing producer to fill the gap.

After a period of deflation that lasted for most of 2017, inflation in January 2018 reached 3%, reflecting the impact of fresh fuel and electricity subsidy cuts, which are expected to have knock-on effects on the general price level, and, more importantly, the recent introduction of VAT.

After two years of low food prices, year-on-year food inflation peaked at 6.7% in January. With bread, milk, wheat flour and dates at abnormally high prices, food markets are under stress. A further increase is expected for the upcoming months.