Saudi Arabia: Fact Sheet January 2022

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is not aparty to the 1951 Refugee Convention orits 1967 Protocol. UNHCR works closely with the local authorities to expandprotection spacefor people of concern.

Strategic partnershipscontinue to be forged withgovernments, national institutions, and the private sector.UNHCR efforts are aimed at mobilizing greater support,developing capacity of partners, andraising awareness on humanitarian and displacement issues.

MAIN ACTIVITIES SAUDI ARABIA

-KSAremains a major regional donorto UNHCR, and amongthe top rankingdonorsglobally. KSAhas beena member of the $20 Mclub for major donorssince 2018

KSAprovides UNHCR with an annual core contribution of$1M.

In 2020, UNHCRsigned a memorandum of understanding with its partner Saudi Fund for Development (SFD)that will provide a $30 Mthree-year funding in support of returnees and host communitiesin Afghanistan.

In2021, government contributions from KSAto UNHCR totaled$24.4M,reaching over$322M in the past ten years.

UNHCR recognizes KSA’sremarkable support to the organization, and looks forward to steering this strategic partnership towards flexibility and sustainability of humanitarian contributions.

-UNHCR seeks softly earmarked contributions in support of its global COVID-19 prevention and response efforts. Flexible funding remains key in allowing a timely emergency response to the evolving needs, allowing flexibility to allocate funds across regions and operations according to priority areas.

UNHCR is working closely on strengthening strategic tieswith the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat, while forging new relationships with the private sector and charitable foundations.

UNHCR KSAcontinues to diversify its partnerships, particularly in emerging sectors including eSports, resulting in the signing of a partnership agreement with Saudi eSports Federation on 19 September 2021.

UNHCR signed an agreement with Muslim World League in 2021 for $500,000in Zakat funding for Nigeria.Additionally, UNHCR signed an agreement with World Assembly for Muslim Youth (WAMY) on 21 September 2021 for $240,000 in Zakat funding for protection activitiesincluding shelter as well as agriculture, livestock and fishery programmes in Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Lebanon.

-The Government of Saudi Arabia continues to maintain a tolerant approach towards Syrian and Yemeni refugees with regards to their legal residency in the country, who enjoy special consideration with regards to access to basic services. UNHCR continues to monitor the situation of Rohingyarefugees present in KSA and calls for leniency and fair treatmentregardless of their stay in the country.