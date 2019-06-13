Desert Locust situation update 13 June 2019

High risk of migration from spring to summer breeding areas where early rains have started

While spring breeding is declining in all areas due to control operations and drying conditions, there is a high risk of residual populations migrating to summer breeding areas. Extreme vigilance and preparedness are required.

In Iran, intensive ground and aerial control operations continue against late instar hopper groups, a few hopper bands, groups of mature adults, and immature and mature adults mainly on the coast of Bushehr, Hormozgan and Sistan Baluchistan as well as in the interior of Sistan Baluchistan. Teams treated 78 650 ha on 1-6 June. As vegetation dries out, more groups of immature adults and perhaps a few small swarms are expected to form in the coming weeks and move to the Indo-Pakistan border area.

In Pakistan, late spring breeding continues in a few interior and coastal places of Baluchistan where mid to late instar hopper groups are present and fledging and immature adult groups are forming. On 1 June, a copulating swarm was seen north of Uthal. Early breeding commenced along the Indo-Pakistan border in Nara Desert south of Khairpur where mature adult groups and hopper groups of all instars are present, and in Cholistan east of Rahimyar Khan where mature adults and early instar hopper groups are present. Control operations treated 1 495 ha on 1-9 June. In the coming weeks, groups of immature adults will form and leave the spring breeding areas of Baluchistan, moving to the summer breeding areas along the Indo-Pakistan border where more hatching and the formation of hopper groups will occur.

In India, groups of adults continue to lay eggs in West Rajasthan between Sam and Phalodi. Hatching commenced and early instar hoppers are forming groups. Control operations treated 1 340 ha on 1-10 June. More hatching and the formation of hopper groups are expected in the coming weeks, which may be supplemented by groups of adults and perhaps a few small swarms arriving from spring breeding areas.

Tropical Cyclone 02A (Vayu) is expected to move off the Gujarat coast of northwest India, which could bring good rains to the summer breeding areas further inland in Gujarat and southern Rajastan as well as adjacent areas of Tharparkar Desert in Sindh, Pakistan during the coming days.

In Saudi Arabia, spring breeding has nearly ended in the interior except for a few places on the western edge of the Empty Quarter. Ground and aerial control operations continue against mainly groups of immature and mature adults and a few remaining hopper groups and bands, treating nearly 21 000 ha on 1-7 June.

In Yemen, adult groups are laying eggs in the interior south of Marib. Mature swarms were seen in the past few days in the highlands near Sana'a and there was one report of mature swarm nearly reaching Suq Abs on the northern Red Sea coast. Control operations are not possible. Some adult groups and swarms are likely to remain in the interior and perhaps on the Red Sea coast and breed while others could move to the Indo-Pakistan border.

In Sudan, groups of immature and mature adults are present in the Nile Valley of Northern and River Nile States between Abu Hamed and the Egypt border. Control operations are in progress. Most of these groups are likely to move south to the summer breeding areas of Darfur and Kordofan where they will lay eggs in areas that have already received early rains since the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is more than 200 km further north than usual. They are likely to be supplemented by a few small swarms arriving from Arabia.